In the midst of a pandemic coronavirus Putin has scheduled a vote on amendments to the Constitution of the Russian Federation

After the constitutional court upheld the amendments to the Constitution of the country, Russian President Vladimir Putin decided not to postpone the much desired procedure for him to “reset” its powers of the head of state, and hastened to appoint a “people’s vote” on it on 22 April, despite the difficult situation with coronavirus and closures.

This is stated in the decree published on the Kremlin website.

It is reported that the vote will be issued only one question concerning all of the amendments: “do You approve the amendments to the Constitution of the Russian Federation?”.

that the Kremlin is considering to postpone the vote from April to June due to the coronavirus.

To make changes to the Constitution proposed by Vladimir Putin in the message to the Federal Assembly in mid-January. Compiled by a special Commission of corrections has approved in three readings by the state Duma, regional legislative Assembly, the Federation Council. On 14 March, the law on the amendments signed by Putin, after which the constitutional court has recognized the legitimate change. The amendments will be finally accepted if for them will vote more than half took part in the voting of the Russians.

Amendments to allow Putin to run again for President in 2024, because in the case of the amendment of the Constitution of the previous term will not be counted. The maximum number of terms in office will be strictly limited to two (now not more than two in a row). Tougher and requirements for the candidate for the presidency: he must be at least 25 years to live in Russia and do not have citizenship or a residence permit of a foreign state. The President will also have the right to form a state Council and to define its objectives, as well as the objectives of the security Council.

In addition, the law expands the powers of the state Duma: she will approve the nominations of Deputy Prime Ministers and Ministers. The heads of the power ministries, the President will appoint, with the advice of the Council of Federation.

In addition, the Constitution enshrines the mention of God and the concept of marriage as a Union between a man and a woman.

having no real prospects, and that “there is no fifth or sixth” term of Putin’s presidency will not, and perhaps even the current term will not be brought to its logical conclusion.

