In the movie “Contagion” nine years ago predicted the pandemic coronavirus: coincidences are shocking…

In September 2011 at the Venice international film festival world premiere of American film “Contagion” (Contagion). In the same month the film was released in the United States. In Europe she has appeared at the end of September. In Ukraine — 6 October. In Kiev and other cities were bills “Infection”.

The film did not cause the boom. Cash collections, however, were not bad. The cost of shooting in the amount of $ 60 million, Contagion has grossed 135,5 million dollars. Many viewers said that the film did not make a big impression, and look, they went it only or because the Director or star cast: Matt Damon, Gwyneth Paltrow, Marion Cotillard, Jude law, Kate Winslet, Lawrence Fishbourne.

Took a picture of Steven Soderbergh, is well known to the mass audience of the trilogy “ocean’s Eleven”. Movie fans know him also for no commercial projects such as the films “Sex, lies and video”, “Kafka”, “Out of sight”. Work Soderbergh has repeatedly became winners of prestigious festivals and received awards. For example, “Erin Brockovich” brought Julia Roberts her only Oscar. Soderbergh himself received an Academy award as best Director for the crime drama “Traffic”.

About “Infected” immediately forgotten. Any records or record pattern is not established. In 2011, she was ranked 61st place in the ranking of the highest grossing films of the year. In the catalog of popular Warner Bros. until recently, appeared in 270th place.

And suddenly in March this year to “Contamination” there is massive interest. Movie download legally and illegally around the world. The requests sent to Google containing the name of the picture, beat all records. In the catalogue of Warner Bros. she broke into the top ten and is second only to films about Harry Potter.

It turned out that Soderbergh and writer of Contagion, Scott burns in 2011 predicted the pandemic coronavirus COVID-19! The number of matches with the current reality is simply amazing.

The surge of interest in the film wittingly or unwittingly contributed to Gwyneth Paltrow. February 26, the actress posted on his page on Instagram where she has nearly 7 million followers, selfie, in which she sits in a protective mask. Under the picture stood the caption: “On way to Paris. Paranoia? Caution? Panic? Calm? Propaganda? Paltrow is not going to give up and going to sleep with that thing on the plane. I was in this film. Take care of yourself. Refuse handshakes. Wash your hands often”.

Of course, fans of the actress immediately began to remember a film that hinted at Gwyneth. It was “Contagion,” in which Paltrow played the rich American businesswoman Beth emhoff, I’m sorry.

Next comes the spoiler!

The woman was flying on business in Hong Kong, returned home to Minneapolis and died suddenly from an unknown illness. However, she managed to infect the son, who also died. Husband (starring Matt Damon) proved to be resistant to the virus thanks to a strong natural immunity. Alive and their daughter, but her immunity is not as strong, and the father tries to protect girl from risk of infection.

In the US, the epidemic begins. Quarantine is announced in Chicago, San Francisco and other big cities. Doctors are finding out that Beth had contracted the virus in Hong Kong from chef. He also picked up a new virus, when preparing pork. And the pig was infected from a bat.

You are nothing like?! Scientists believe that now we are dealing with a virus that was transmitted to man in Wuhan from animals. Among the most probable variants is called bats! COVID-19 overcame the so-called species barrier in December 2019. The same situation was in 2002, when the SARS epidemic. Then the source was also bats. Scott burns, getting started on the script for “Contagion”, we talked a lot with virologists and infectious disease specialists knew about it.

However, as a writer could predict many other things happening right now?! In the film the virus is called MEV-1. It spreads through close contact of people or touching infected surfaces. Then affects the respiratory system.

Yes, in the picture, the mortality rate is much higher than in our reality. Heroes Contagion mention a terrible figure — 25%. The mortality rate in a pandemic COVID-19 is still 8%. In the film, MEV-1 for the month kills 26 million people around the world. A real virus has killed about 7,000 people.

The only salvation proposed by the authors is isolation of the infected, the introduction of strict quarantine on entire cities and countries. Now it is done in most countries in the world, including Ukraine.

However, Scott burns, in an interview with Fortune said that 10 years ago, most of the Scarecrow a different perspective. “Far worse than the General panic, spread fear. It’s a Domino effect,” — said the writer. Fear creates the most incredible theory. For example, social networking now the burns accused that he belongs to some secret powerful organization that controls the world. And that COVID-19 — it’s her handiwork.

In Contagion, there is one vivid character. He was played by Jude law. This blogger Alan Krumwiede. He begins to spread in the Internet conspiracy theories that MEV-1 is not just a virus, and a secret biological weapons. He also argues that there is a secret drug that is withheld from the public. This kind of forsythia. He was infected with the virus and recovered only due to this medicine.

Today in social networks you can find hundreds or even thousands of posts and tweets, the authors argue about the same thing. Since the epidemic began COVID-19 Amazon has blocked more than a million online transactions because of their participants claimed to sell a vaccine or medication can protect against coronavirus or cure the infected.

“Infected” ends with the fact that scientists have found an effective way of dealing with the MEV-1. Burns in an interview with The New York Times admits: “When I talked to experts, they all, without exception, have emphasized that this epidemic is not a question of “if”. It is a question of “when”.

Ten years ago, we didn’t hear the warning Scott burns and Steven Soderbergh. Their prediction came true. Today, the world tries to cope with the pandemic COVID-19. The slogan “Intrusion” in 2011 was: “Fear faster than the virus”. Good to hear that at least this warning.

