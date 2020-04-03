In the near future Ukraine expects a peak increase in the incidence of Covid-19 – Lyashko

The Ministry of health examines in detail the situation of the coronavirus, which is in the EU, and expects that in the near future in Ukraine may be a peak increase in the incidence of Covid-19. This was during the briefing said the Deputy Minister of health, chief state sanitary doctor of Ukraine Victor Liashko, reports BAGNET.

“We predict that in near future we can expect peak growth coronavirus disease on the territory of Ukraine. Therefore, we propose tough measures, because our calculations show that the introduction of additional measures of isolation and limited mobility, we can significantly reduce the number of critical cases,” he said.

Victor Lyashko noted that in Ukraine it is thus possible to greatly reduce the number of deaths due to the coronavirus disease.