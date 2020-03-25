In the Netherlands appears a hydrogen train

The Netherlands has completed the testing of the hydrogen trains, which will run during the weekend. The tests were in preparation by the European Commission strategy for the use of clean fuel. French train maker Alstom has completed a 10-day test in the North between the cities of Groningen and Leeuwarden. Dutch railway workers tend to follow their German colleagues in the work on the introduction of a fully hydrogen-powered trains.

In September 2018 the world’s first passenger locomotive with a hydrogen engine left the station in Lower Saxony and since then serving the line Buxtehude-Cuxhaven. As a result, Alstom was awarded a contract for the provision of more trains. The world’s first passenger train on hydrogen trains started to operate in Germany, 16 September, and the EU Ministers discussed the future potential of clean fuel at the informal summit in Austria, which was held last week, reports comments.ua.

Successful tests in the Netherlands, brought the Dutch ambitions to implementation. The train went at high speed, but without passengers and refueling became possible thanks to the French energy firm Engie that used to supply green hydrogen. Technology Alstom Coradia iLint specially designed for trains that have not been or may not be electrified. Fuel cells combine hydrogen and oxygen to generate electricity and the only byproduct is water. The Coradia range of trains is about 1000 km Is the same distance that a train can pass between gas stations. It should be noted that the time of refueling for hydrogen-powered trains are significantly less compared to diesel.