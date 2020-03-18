In the Netherlands, because of the coronavirus has cancelled the shooting of cards Eurovision-2020. They are usually removed in the host country, although sometimes participants record videos in the country.

As reported by wiwibloggs, this year was planned to shoot video reel of all participants (41) in the Netherlands.

Earlier, the two countries have already abolished the entry of business cards – Israel and Lithuania. But as more and more governments closed their borders, it was decided to completely cancel the shoot.

In addition, the traditional annual concert of the Eurovision song contest will not take place.

Earlier, the mayor of the host city Ahmed aboutaleb said that, most likely, the final decision will be made in early April – shortly before the construction stage of the competition. Start of work is scheduled for the 5-6 th day. While the preparation is carried out according to plan. For example, all participating countries presented their competing songs.

We will remind, the European broadcasting Union (EBU), which is a key organizer of the song contest “Eurovision” made a statement about the further fate of the contest.