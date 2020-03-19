In the Netherlands the Minister of scared everyone in the Parliament

The Minister of health of the Netherlands Bruno Bruins fell from exhaustion during the parliamentary debate about the coronavirus.

It is reported by the Dutch edition AD.nl.

The Minister became ill on Wednesday during a debate on the suppression of coronavirus in the country. For a few seconds he lost consciousness, but thanks to colleagues was able to stand up.

As the Minister of health, the Bruins played an important role in countering the progressive virus. Many MPs unhappy with his assessment of the lack of protective equipment in health care and its approach to rapid getting. In particular, at a time when the Minister became ill, he was criticised by the leader of the far-right freedom Party Geert Wilders.

Discussion about the coronavirus lasted all day, during this time, the Minister did not eat anything.

Discussion continued without a Minister, and he later explained that he suffered from fatigue and exhaustion after several weeks of intensive work.

On Thursday, the Bruins announced that he feels “very good”, but the doctor advises him to work from home today and tomorrow.

In Niderlandah coronavirus infected 2460 people died – 76.