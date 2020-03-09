March 9 in the Netherlands begins the open process in the case of the crash of flight MH17 “Malaysian airlines” that crashed near the town of Snow in the occupied Donbas 17 July 2014.

During the crash of Boeing-777 flying from Amsterdam to Kuala Lumpur, killing 298 people — citizens of 10 countries.

All the details of the international investigation, which could lead to the recognition of Russia guilty of the crash of a foreign airliner, represented in a new infographic UKRINFORM.

Recall, a Russian terrorist and a former “defense Minister DNR” Igor Girkin-Shooters admitted that investigators have a recording of his telephone conversation in the summer of 2014 with the then “Prime Minister” of the “Republic” Alexander Boroday. This means that the court can terminate his arrest.

