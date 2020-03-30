In the Network appeared the trailer continuing the series “Killing eve”

Frame from the series “Killing eve”

The third season of criminal tragicomedy “Killing eve” got a new trailer.

Initially, the series premiere was scheduled for 26 April, however due to the pandemic coronavirus and forced isolation of a billion people decided to move in two weeks.

In the third season, viewers will again see heroines performed by Sandra and jodie comer. Villanelle is bored without his beloved work as a mercenary, while eve hides in plain sight in the role of a former MI6 operative.

The show-run of the season was made by Suzanne Heathcote (“Fear the walking dead”). The premiere of the first episode will be April 12th.

LeMonade offers to see the trailer of the series.

