The trailer of the series “Hunters” Alfonso Gomez-Rejon appeared on YouTube.

The role of leader of a group of hunters on former Nazis Meier Offerman played by actor al Pacino. The action series is set in the USA of the 1970-ies.

Also on the show was played by Greg Austin, Jerrica Hinton, Josh Radnor, Logan Lerman etc.

The premiere of the series on the Amazon video service will be held on February 21, 2020.