In the Network appeared the trailer for the new series with mark Ruffalo

HBO has released a trailer of the new drama mini-series “I know it’s true” (I Know This Much Is True) with the star of “the Avengers” mark Ruffalo.

The series is based on the novel by American writer Wally lamb, published in 1998. It shows the relationship of two brothers-twins – Dominic and Thomas. Both plays mark Ruffalo. The first post-traumatic stress disorder, the second is a paranoid schizophrenic.

HBO has announced teleadapt “I know it’s true” in October of 2018. The Director of the series was Derek Cianfrance (“Blue Valentine”, “the place beyond the pines”).

The series consists of six episodes, the premiere is scheduled for April 27.

Interestingly, “I know it’s true” would end a six-year break on television for Mark Ruffalo. His last TV role was a movie 2014 HBO “Normal heart”.

