In the Network published the footage from “West side story” by Steven Spielberg

By Maria Batterburyon in Entertainment

В Сети опубликовали кадры из "Вестсайдской истории" Стивена Спилберга

Photo: vanityfair.com

The Network has released new footage from the musical Steven Spielberg’s “West side story”, a remake of the same film 1961.

As reported by Vanity Fair, the Director of “West side story” made by the famous Steven Spielberg, who masterfully embodies the story of Romeo and Juliet in a new musical. It is known that the shooting of the film has already been completed, therefore none of the actors are not subjected to the dangers of continuing the work during a pandemic.

In the pictures you can see the main characters Tony and Maria. Played them the Ansel Elgort of “Baby drive” and newcomer Rachel zegler respectively.

В Сети опубликовали кадры из "Вестсайдской истории" Стивена Спилберга

Photo: vanityfair.com

В Сети опубликовали кадры из "Вестсайдской истории" Стивена Спилберга

Photo: vanityfair.com

В Сети опубликовали кадры из "Вестсайдской истории" Стивена Спилберга

Photo: vanityfair.com

В Сети опубликовали кадры из "Вестсайдской истории" Стивена Спилберга

Photo: vanityfair.com

В Сети опубликовали кадры из "Вестсайдской истории" Стивена Спилберга

Photo: vanityfair.com

В Сети опубликовали кадры из "Вестсайдской истории" Стивена Спилберга

Photo: vanityfair.com

In conversation with the publishing Director, who also lit up in these photos, shared memories about the original painting:

In fact, “West side story” was the first element of popular music adopted into the house of our families,” — said Spielberg.

Share Button
Maria Batterbury

Maria has been a reporter on the news desk since 2013. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Nizh Telegram, Maria worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella. To get in touch, contact me through my [email protected] 1-800-268-7116
Previous Article
Next Article