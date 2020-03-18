In the Network published the footage from “West side story” by Steven Spielberg

Photo: vanityfair.com

The Network has released new footage from the musical Steven Spielberg’s “West side story”, a remake of the same film 1961.

As reported by Vanity Fair, the Director of “West side story” made by the famous Steven Spielberg, who masterfully embodies the story of Romeo and Juliet in a new musical. It is known that the shooting of the film has already been completed, therefore none of the actors are not subjected to the dangers of continuing the work during a pandemic.

In the pictures you can see the main characters Tony and Maria. Played them the Ansel Elgort of “Baby drive” and newcomer Rachel zegler respectively.

Photo: vanityfair.com

Photo: vanityfair.com

Photo: vanityfair.com

Photo: vanityfair.com

Photo: vanityfair.com

Photo: vanityfair.com

In conversation with the publishing Director, who also lit up in these photos, shared memories about the original painting: