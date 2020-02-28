In the network surfaced photo 50-year-old Lopez without makeup and photoshop: looks like

In the network appeared photos of 50-year-old singer Jennifer Lopez without retouching, where she photographed without makeup, luxurious curls and sportswear.

Photos were posted on the social network Instagram.

Jennifer Lopez

So, the photos were taken by paparazzi during a walk Lopez streets of Miami. To exit the celebrity chose leggings and short black top. The outfit emphasized a star shape.

In addition, a photo of Jennifer without makeup and the usual elegant styling. Instead, the singer demonstrated his curly hair and lack of make-up concealed behind sunglasses.

Jennifer Lopez

The Free Press previously reported that Jennifer Lopez performed at the Hard-Rock stadium in Miami, where he performed a rousing trick. Artist on my knees slid across the stage towards the camera, with widely spreading legs. Thus, j-Lo on speed showed the audience the inner part of your hips closeup.

Author

Anna Mikhno