In the new “Cinderella” will be a black asexual fairy godmother

In the new film adaptation of the fairy tale “Cinderella” will be completely rethought the image of the fairy godmother. This role will be played by the actor Billy porter, who a year earlier became the first black representative of sexual minorities, received an Emmy award. In an interview with us TV channel CBS he told about what will differ it from the classic fairy reading.

“We present this character is gender-neutral, at least, that’s how I play it. And it’s very powerful. Magic after all has no sex”, he commented. According to porter, it will be “a version of the classic tale for the “new generation of viewers”.

“I believe that the younger generation is ready for this. The kids are ready. Just adults inhibit some processes,” he said.

Earlier it was announced that the Director of the film will be Kay cannon, Creator of the film “not having Sex!!!”. The role of the king will be performed by pierce Brosnan. The plot has not yet been clarified, we only know that the authors of the project aim to rethink familiar to all from childhood story. In their version, the character will be an ambitious young woman, whose dreams stretch far beyond her world. Film release is expected in 2021.