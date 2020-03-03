In the new movie from Disney and Pixar appears the heroine is a lesbian

The creators of animated films do not want to lag behind in the progressive world. So go to the side of equality and tolerance.

Despite the fact that the long-awaited cartoon “Forward” will be released in Ukraine in spring, the world premiere has already taken place. On 21 February, the audience first saw all the secrets of which they had not previously told, and was surprised. Of course, to keep it a secret is simply impossible.

So, recently it became known that in the cartoon story will be a new character-gay either. Her name is Spencer, she works as a police officer, has one eye and a horn on his head.

Recall that the plot of the movie two brothers-elves learn – you can spend another day with his father, who died. However, the first is to find the lost spell. Incredible adventures and fabulous characters will see very soon – on March 5.