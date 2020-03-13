In the new video for the song Mi wind Ruslana dancing among the clouds at an altitude of 120 meters

Ruslana presented a music video for the song “Mi wind”. The shooting took place at a height of 120 meters on the wind turbine, which is located in the Kherson region.

The song “Mi wind” was included in the new album of the actress of the same name, which was released in March. Single and clip will be presented in two versions: Ukrainian and English (will be online later).

New video dedicated to humanity’s transition to clean energy sources, in particular wind energy. In the clip Ruslana appears in several images: military-suit and soft white dress.

In order to remove the clip on the background of sunrise, the artist and her team for three days woke up at 2 in the morning (video from the shoot here). On the open area of the wind turbine is only one road – a small lift that fits only 2 people, including the instructor. Special safety equipment greatly restricted the movement of the singer, so a few shots she took without equipment.

As previously reported, Coldplay presented the video for the song Trouble In Town, which was filmed in Kiev.