In the North Kuriles, an earthquake of magnitude 7.8

Near the Northern part of the Kuril Islands earthquake with magnitude of 7.8. It is reported IA SakhalinMedia with reference to a Single Sakhalin branch of geophysical service RAS. seven kilometers North of Zagreb.

“In Severo-Kurilsk in the Northern Kuril Islands to the earthquake announced the alarm of a tsunami”, — said the Agency interlocutor.

According to seismologists, the earthquake lies at a depth of 42 km. the Epicenter was located 228 km East severokurilsk the island of Onekotan.

Samozasiti occurred at 13:49 local time (04:49 Kyiv time). According to some data, the final magnitude of the earthquake is installed on a 7.3. In Severo-Kurilsk residents felt the tremors in the force 5-6 points, in Yuzhno-Kurilsk (South Kuril Islands) is 3 points.

In Severo-Kurilsk power supply is broken, damaged heating pipes, damaged some buildings.

According to local residents, tremors were felt not only in the North Kuriles, but on Iturup.

As told in the Main Department of EMERCOM of Russia on the Sakhalin region, according to preliminary data, victims and victims on the Kuril Islands there. Organized the work of the commissions on check of the objects of life.

Calculated that the estimated time of approach of tsunami waves — 15:04 (06:04 Kiev).

Evacuated 400 people from the island of Paramushir.

According to local media reports, because the fallen stones and debris had blocked some highways on the island.

We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter