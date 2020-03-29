In the Philippines, the plane crashed with physicians (video)

By Maria Batterburyon in News

На Филиппинах разбился самолет с медиками (видео)

At the airport in Manila caught fire during takeoff the aircraft of the airline Lion Air bound for Japan. He was transporting doctors, patients and medicine. This publication reports the Manila Bulletin. Patient zero was a canadian citizen. There’s no word yet as to whether he had a diagnosis and whether he was infected with the coronavirus.

The crashed plane would be chartered by the Ministry of health of the country.

According to preliminary data, all eight people aboard were killed.

Maria has been a reporter on the news desk since 2013. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Nizh Telegram, Maria worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella. To get in touch, contact me through my [email protected] 1-800-268-7116
