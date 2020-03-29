In the Philippines, the plane crashed with physicians (video)

At the airport in Manila caught fire during takeoff the aircraft of the airline Lion Air bound for Japan. He was transporting doctors, patients and medicine. This publication reports the Manila Bulletin. Patient zero was a canadian citizen. There’s no word yet as to whether he had a diagnosis and whether he was infected with the coronavirus.

The crashed plane would be chartered by the Ministry of health of the country.

According to preliminary data, all eight people aboard were killed.

#developing RP-C5880, an aircraft chartered by Philippine Department of Health, crash-landed/overshot is a the runway at MNL (NAIA). Reports say its carrying medical supplies. #COVID19 #SARS_COV2 pic.twitter.com/peqgwiBJFl — MikeGo (@MikeGo6671) March 29, 2020

