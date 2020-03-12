In the prequel “Mad max” will do without Charlize Theron

Director George Miller has begun preparing to shoot the prequel to fantasy film “Mad Max 4: fury Road.” According to the publication The GWW, he intends to offer the role of a young Furiosi actress jodie comer, familiar to viewers of the TV series “Killing eve”.

Most likely, this means that Charlize Theron, who participated in the original tape, the prequel will not return. It is also reported. Richard Madden can play one of the key characters named Dementus. The definition of a hero States that he has “the face of an angel, and a deep wound on his forehead sewn shiny staples.”

In addition, it is expected that the cast will be joined by Yahya Abdul-mateen II, who starred in the movie “Aquaman” and “We”. The shooting schedule painting is not specified, it is expected that Miller will begin work not earlier than the second half of 2020.

The movie “Mad Max 4: Dear furious” was released in may of 2015. His fees were not too impressive – 370 million dollars with a budget of 150 million. Later, Miller filed a lawsuit against Warner Bros, because they believed that he was underpaid for his years of work on the project.