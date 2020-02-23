In the presidential race in the US the Democrats have a new leader

Saturday, February 22 in the U.S. took another step in the presidential race. Primaries (preliminary inner-party elections) were held in Nevada. The Democrats won a convincing victory 78-year-old Senator from Vermont Bernie Sanders. After the Caucus meetings (gatherings of activists) it was supported by almost 47% of Democratic party members living in Nevada. The state delegates to the party Congress to be held in late July, seven people. And they will vote for Sanders.

In order to become a single candidate from the Democratic party to any of the contenders must be supported by at least 1991 delegate. In the presidential race in early February came 11 people. Before the primaries in Nevada, two candidates announced their withdrawal from the struggle. This businessman , Andrew young and Senator from Colorado , Maicd Bennett.

Sanders after winning the Nevada received seven votes, and confidently took first place. Bernie is now in the asset 28 votes. The second place is in the lead to 22 February 38-year-old Pete Buttidzhich, former mayor of the city of South bend (Indiana), first openly gay player in U.S. history who dared to run for President.

Third place was reserved by the Senator from Massachusetts Elizabeth Warren. She’s got eight votes. However, Warren has demonstrated in Nevada real fighting qualities. She was sympathetic over 10% of Democrats living in this state.

In fourth place is the Senator from Minnesota Amy Klobuchar. She after primaries in three States seven votes. Finally, the last of the contenders, who also has the voice — a former Vice President of USA Joe Biden. He is in fifth place with six votes. The remaining four members of the race can not yet boast of any one of the received voice.

Congratulating his supporters with a victory in Nevada, Sanders said: “When I look at you, fills me with confidence that we will be able to create a government based on compassion, love and truth, not like now which is based on greed, corruption and lies”.

Biden, although he did not get any votes in Nevada, managed to improve its rating. His sympathetic 19.2% of Democrats living in this state. An experienced politician makes a bid for South Carolina, where primaries will be held on 29 February. He is confident in his victory in this state.

But the decisive factor, according to the American media will be the so-called “super Tuesday” — March 3 primaries will be held in 15 States, including such important as California. The results of super Tuesday will uniquely identify the main race leader and force someone from contenders to withdraw from the fight.

It is expected that South Carolina will be very hot. Truly in the fight for the first time will enter the billionaire Michael Bloomberg. The former mayor of new York has been kept in the shadows. He has no voice, but he can easily correct the situation in case of successful performances on February 29 and March 3.

Michael Bloomberg, Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders in front of the primaries in Nevada

It is well aware of his rivals. For example, Elizabeth Warren in Nevada allowed himself a personal attack against Bloomberg. Speaking to supporters, she stressed that its popularity is growing rapidly. For the last three days her staff received donations in the amount of $ 9 million.

“It’s your money! Without them I would not be able to compete with the likes of Michael Bloomberg. He calls himself the most reliable, the safest candidate. And I say that he is Bloomberg the most dangerous for America candidate. These elections are not a bargain. Your votes are not for sale. We go to the polls for the sake of democracy… Bloomberg is a major threat. I emphasize — not tall, but big,” said Elizabeth.

It was a joke, hurting Bloomberg, whose height is 170 centimeters. The growth of the Warren 173 cm.

We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter