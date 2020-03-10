In the prisons of Italy erupted into massive riots because of the coronavirus, there are victims

In Italy the epidemic of the coronavirus was a mass riots in prisons. It is reported Bloomberg.

As it turned out, because of the riots killed six prisoners in a correctional facility of Modena. Three of them died in the institution, and three more from a drug overdose.

Mass protests occurred in 27 prisons in the country. The protests erupted due to the fact that the authorities forbade relatives to visit prisoners.

Many of the prisoners demanded Amnesty, because they cannot protect yourself from coronavirus. In Naples the revolt raised more than a thousand prisoners. About 40 people were injured, and most of them were prison officers.