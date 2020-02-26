In the Russian kindergarten pupils celebrated Shrove Tuesday a song about vodka and beer (video)

In Perm decided to celebrate Shrove Tuesday — in honor of her in the kindergarten included a song about vodka, beer and wine. .

As reported by Telegram-channel “Rise”, the track “Carnival” group “Balagan limited” on alcoholic subjects was accompanied by celebrations in the preschool institution № 421 “Harmony”.

In the Department of education noticed that the approved list of approved songs for kindergartens, and “Carnival”, played by the band “Balagan limited”, it is not included. The head of the kindergarten has promised to conduct an audit.



