In the sky over Croatia exploded meteorite: the network got the impressive video

In the sky over Croatia recorded the explosion of a meteorite. We will remind, on February 21 unusual object seen in the sky over the Russian Karelia.

As reported in the Croatian astronomical Federation, the combustion of a celestial body in the atmosphere was recorded by the camera of the DVR.

It happened around 10:30 on February 28, but residents of the capital of the state heard the sound of the explosion at 10:34. In some places, at this time shook the glass.

Scientists believe that the meteorite burned out at an altitude of over 30 kilometers above the Earth’s surface. The time of combustion was shot in neighbouring Croatia and Italy.

However, it is accepted that parts of the heavenly body would fall on the surface of the Earth, the search continues.

As reported by “FACTS”, in early 2019, a meteorite with great speed fell on the surface of the moon. To see this allowed a total lunar Eclipse.

