In the Spanish resorts tourists rebelled against the closure of bars due to coronavirus (video)

On the morning of 16 March Germany closed land borders with France, Austria, Switzerland and Denmark. About it reports AFP with reference to its sources in the German government. The decision was taken at the highest level in Berlin. The talks were attended by German Chancellor Angela Merkel, interior Minister of Germany Horst Seehofer and the head of the land government. They came to the conclusion that this drastic measure is able to limit the spread of coronavirus COVID-19.

The governments of these countries have adopted almost the same steps in response. For example, Denmark has officially announced the closure of the border with Germany.

In Austria since March 16, effect severe restrictions reported by the Chancellor Sebastian Kurz. He called it “the put the country in emergency mode”. Kurtz stressed that the situation in the Republic was “the most serious challenge since the Second world war.”

The Chancellor stated that the Parliament quickly adopts a special law, according to which Austria will be able to get out of the house on only three occasions: to get to work, if necessary, to buy products and to help those who need it. On the introduction of a curfew it is not.

Introduced a strict ban on stay on the sports and playgrounds. From 17 March closed restaurants and cafes. Sport clubs should immediately stop exercising minors. Violators face loss of license for many years.

From 16 March in Austria will also stop working all enterprises, not essential for daily life. Food still can be bought in supermarkets and through service delivery promised Kurtz.

Severe restrictions relate to travel within the country. Temporarily stops flights to Ukraine, great Britain, Netherlands and Russia.Foreign tourists must leave Austria no later than March 16.

Meanwhile, in Spain, where already in force stringent measures to combat the pandemic COVID-19, there is a difficult situation. A few resort towns on the Eastern coast of the country clashed with police. The guards tried to close in accordance with the decision of the government of restaurants, cafes and bars. Hundreds of tourists got in their way.

The worst things in the city of Benidorm. Rowdy tourists, mostly foreigners, began to throw bottles at police, beer mugs, and crockery. Against them I had to use rubber truncheons. Dozens of people were injured.

The bars continue to work. The streets of Benidorm are driving police cars with loudspeakers. Officers warn that violators of the measures adopted by the government expect large fines. It is about 27 thousand Euro.

The police had also failed to completely block the access of tourists to the beaches and other places of a mass congestion of tourists.

Local residents believe that the instigators of the riots are hundreds of Britons who have arrived in Benidorm in the middle of March to celebrate in the seaside resort of St. Patrick’s Day. It is celebrated on March 17. They settled not in hotels where the restaurants continue to serve the guests, and in private flats or villas. These people eat mainly in restaurants and cafes. The closure of these institutions, of course, did not like. Besides cooking for themselves, these tourists can’t now, because the shelves in grocery stores empty — local stored food for future use because of the quarantine.

But to leave Spain now is very difficult. This country ranks second in Europe in number of identified cases of infection with coronavirus. First place is Italy. According to the latest data, Spain 7 798 infected COVID-19. Over the past day their number increased by 1 407 people, that is the second result in the world after Italy! Died in Spain 292 infected, and 96 of them passed away in recent days.

The first deaths recorded on March 15 in Hungary. Overall the country has identified 32 infected with a coronavirus.

The only country in Europe where so far no infected, is Montenegro.

Overall worldwide pandemic COVID-19 led to the death already 6 456 people. The mortality rate among infected 15 March rose to 8%. During this day all over the world has died 633 infected with a coronavirus.

