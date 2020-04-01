In the state Department was the first death of the employee

In the U.S. State Department confirmed the death of an employee in connection with COVID-19.

As CNBC reports, this was announced by the head of the US state Department Mike Pompeo.

“We have officials at the State Department died due to this virus,” said Pompeo.

“We also have other team members with COVID-19. I think now at the State Department we have up to 40-50 who have a positive test result. Among them, our employees working in the field, the whole team of the Department of State,” added Pompeo, without revealing the faces of patients.

On Monday, the Pentagon confirmed the death of a U.S. serviceman, who had a positive test result for coronavirus.

Earlier, U.S. President Donald trump said that the next two weeks, Americans will be “very painful”, as in the White house are predicting that the pandemic coronavirus can take anywhere from 100 000 to 240 000 lives.

In the United States has recorded 186 285 cases of human infection with the novel coronavirus, 3810 people died.