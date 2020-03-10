In the state Duma figured out how to keep Putin forever (video)

The state Duma of the Russian Federation supported an amendment to the Constitution to abolish presidential terms.

The current President of Russia Vladimir Putin, speaking before the vote, did not support the idea to remove the limit of number of terms of office of the President of the Russian Federation, but stated that the President’s timing may be reset to zero if a corresponding amendment would be supported by the constitutional court.

This is reported by Russian media.

The current President of the Russian Federation is confident that the strong presidency is necessary for Russia.

Putin believes that over time, the high presidential power in the country will not be personalized.

The Russian head of state said that the turnover of power is needed to ensure the dynamics of development of the country.

Putin did not support the idea to remove the limit of number of terms of office of the President.

He assured that he is guided solely by the will of the people and the interests of the country.