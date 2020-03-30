In the team of Formula 1 wanted to specifically infect the coronavirus of its pilots: the reason

By Maria Batterbury

В команде Формулы-1 хотели специально заразить коронавирусом своих пилотов: названа причина

Boss “Red bull” team “Formula 1”, Helmut Marko (pictured with racer max Verstappen) told interesting details about how the original way in their camp was going to fight the pandemic coronavirus.

In an interview with Motorsport functionary said that in the “Red bull” seriously considering plan… special infected with coronavirus carriers and juniors team. To do this, even going to organize a special camp where they would gather all together. According to him, the pilots would have been ill dangerous disease and developed immunity could forget about it.

However, the idea of leadership endorsement among the possible “test” not found, and eventually it was abandoned.

Note that the pandemic is the start of the new season, “Formula 1” postponed. At the moment we have had to go through two stages — in Australia (March 15) and Bahrain (March 22). Also, due to the coronavirus, the season was reduced from 22 to 14 stages, the first of which, in Canada, is scheduled for 12-14 June.

Maria Batterbury

