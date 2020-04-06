In the UK began unichtojaet tower 5G

Mobile operators in the UK are asking citizens to stop attacking the tower 5G

Four leading mobile operator in the UK issued a joint statement asking citizens not to burn the tower 5G. Last week in the United Kingdom, was attacked by several towers, once the theory online conspiracy linked the spread of the pandemic in the fashion industry, with the introduction of 5G. This is no proof, but this theory is widely distributed in social networks such as Facebook and Nextdoor, reports comments.ua.

Currently, all major networks of UK, urge people to help stop the spread of misinformation on the Internet and to report abuses in relation to key workers, which helps to maintain the network. “If you witness ill-treatment of our key employees, inform. If you see misinformation please respond,” – says the official address of the mobile operators.

Vodafone confirmed to the site The Verge, four cells of a cellular communication were attacked in 24 hours on Friday. Company EE rasskazala that one tower in Birmingham was not even provided a 5G, but still was set on fire. The Department of digital technologies, culture, media and sport the UK government (DCMS) called the conspiracy theory “nonsense” and urged the social network to make efforts to stop the spreading rumors that trigger attacks.