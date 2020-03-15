In the UK due to coronavirus are planning to isolate all people over the age of 70

In the UK, where the coronavirus was identified in the body of a newborn baby, preparing to be isolated for a long period of all people over the age of 70 years.

So the authorities want to protect elderly Britons from the coronavirus. This was stated by health Minister Matt Hancock, transmits Bi-bi-si.

According to him, it will not happen now, but when you do indication. The quarantine will be long. Isolated citizens told to stay home and stock up on food and vital medicines. People without symptoms will be able to visit older relatives and friends, but remain at a distance of two meters.

According to the publication, the number of deaths in the country rose to 35 Sunday, March 15. All the dead — people older than 60 years or with concomitant diseases.

In addition, the government will offer producers of cars, weapons and army suppliers to reorient their current production line for the production of ventilators, which are lacking in the country.

To increase the number of beds the British authorities decided by hotels. It is also planned to return to the work of doctors and nurses who have retired.

We will remind, under forecasts of experts, the pandemic COVID-19 may affect 20% of the working population of Britain, that is sick of every fifth.

As reported by “FACTS”, Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II left Buckingham Palace out of fear of Contracting COVID-19.

