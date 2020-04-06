In the United States, a fire destroyed nearly 4 thousand cars (photos, video)

Monday, April 6, American TV showed a massive fire, which occurred last weekend in the area of the international airport in Lee County, Florida. Here is a huge Parking lot of cars that are rented. They stood under the open sky on the grassy area.

According to CNN, it all started with the fact that burned about 20 cars. However, dry and hot weather contributed to the rapid spread of fire. “When our first team arrived on the scene burning for 100 cars”, — told reporters the representative of fire service of Florida.

And then it went really bad. The fire blazed for more than 18 hours. Simmer had with aviation. To the Parking lot dropped at least 80 water bombs. When the fire was finally extinguished, it was found that burned more than 3 500 cars! Damage counts the company is engaged in rental.

Donated and the residents of the city of Fort Myers. It is located a few kilometers from the airport. There are approximately 82 thousand people. Throughout the weekend they couldn’t go outside because of the suffocating smell of burning.

