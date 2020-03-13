In the United States appeared the first electric crossover Tesla Model Y

American company Tesla started deliveries of its new electric crossover Model Y six months earlier than planned.

This writes the Electrek. First customers will receive their cars on Friday the 13th number.

The Electric Car Tesla Model Y

It should be noted that previously, Tesla had planned to begin deliveries until autumn 2020. However, later it became known that the first car buyers will get in March.

The official presentation of the electric vehicle took place almost a year ago, on 15 March 2019.

That electric cars will begin to deliver in March, said the buyers themselves. Customers received letters from the company asking you to verify the delivery date through the company account.

It is anticipated that deliveries will start with the most expensive (and therefore most profitable) Model Y Performance. This electric car costs $61 thousand in Germany – $69 million

Later there will be more versions available, the “budget” option – RWD equipment Standard with battery smaller capacity for $39 million it was Originally announced for the spring of 2021, but can now also leave early.

Informed Free Press told how the German residents of the municipality of Grünheide hold a protest against the construction of the factory Gigafactory of Tesla, which plans to produce electric cars, Model 3 and Model Y.

Author

Alex Schuhart