In the United States appointed attorney for Ukraine

In the United States who returned to Ukraine stolen during the Second world war the painting from the Khanenko Museum, there was another event associated with our country: the Ministry of justice has appointed a Prosecutor from new York Richard Donahue is the curator of the cases concerning Ukraine.

About it reports CNN TV channel with reference to the official letter received by the Legal Committee of the house of representatives of the United States.

Now, any case concerning the Ukrainian issue should be directed to his office.

“Richard Donahue, a U.S. attorney in the Eastern district of new York, will coordinate current Affairs, as well as to evaluate, understand and solve any other issues concerning Ukraine, including the opening of new investigations or enhance existing, “—said journalists the text of the letter.

The appointment was made last month, but we know it became known about it only now, when the text of the letter was sent for review to the relevant committees of Congress.

It is reported that Donohue will coordinate existing issues and also to resolve any issues related to Ukraine, including the opening of new investigations or the expansion of existing ones.

What matters it is not reported, but mentioned the case of Rudy Giuliani, who was a personal lawyer of the President of trump and played a leading role in the process of impeachment of the head of the White house.

CNN notes that this move potentially gives the attorney-General of the United States William Barr the opportunity to more closely monitor investigations that can be politically sensitive.

Edition of “RBC-Ukraine” suggests that this may be associated with businessmen — natives of the USSR Igor Romanom and Lev Parnas associated with the personal lawyer of the American President Donald trump Rudolph Giuliani. They are suspected of involvement in the recall of the US Ambassador to Ukraine, Marie Yovanovitch.

11 Oct Parnassus and Rumana arrested. In addition, in October of last year in the United States started the investigation against Rudolph Giuliani regarding his / her activities in Ukraine.

his country's policy towards Ukraine has remained constant: the Washington, as before, supports Kiev in the fight against corruption.

