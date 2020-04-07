In the United States began testing a vaccine against coronavirus

By Maria Batterbury

В США начали тестировать вакцину от коронавируса

The military in the United States began to test a vaccine against coronavirus infection of the new type. It said the chief doctor of the joint chiefs of staff Brigadier General Paul Friedrichs, quoted by Reuters.

According to him, the U.S. military needs to begin animal testing already 7 APR. Testing of the vaccine will take several months. If the safety of serum is proven, then it will be tested on a small group of people, and if successful on a large group.

Maria Batterbury

