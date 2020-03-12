In the United States businessmen will provide tax holidays

В США бизнесменам предоставят налоговые каникулы

The United States will provide to citizens, small and medium businesses a three-month tax breaks to soften the economic consequences of the coronavirus SARS-CoV-2.

This was reported on the White house website.

In his address to the nation President Donald trump has announced financial support to small businesses and vulnerable populations, as well as tax breaks.

“I have instructed the authorities responsible for the activities of small businesses within their capacity to provide capital and liquidity for companies affected by the coronavirus,” said trump.

He also noted that the government will provide low-interest loans to allow companies in the affected States to overcome the economic difficulties caused by the virus.

“I ask the Congress to increase funding for this program for an additional $50 billion,” said trump.

