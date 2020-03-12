In the United States court sentenced Harvey Weinstein to 23 years in prison

The court in United States sentenced a Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein to 23 years in prison. This writes Interfax.

Weinstein was convicted of two crimes. The first is the rape of a woman in 2013. Second – forcing the victim to perform oral sex in 2006.

At the hearing the producer brought in a wheelchair. His lawyers are hoping for leniency of law enforcement officers. According to them the term even in five years, will be for their client’s “for life”.

However, the jury found him guilty, and he received 23 years in prison. It should be noted that Weinstein is already 67 years old.