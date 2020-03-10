In the United States develop a submarine with artificial intelligence

Latest American submarine can attack targets without orders from the person

US Navy developing submarine-robot, which controls the artificial intelligence, which can destroy targets without supervision and human intervention. The project is administered by the office of naval research and has been described as “an Autonomous system for underwater weapons,” according to a report in New Scientist, reports comments.ua.

Detailed information about the deadly underwater camera was provided in the budget documentation 2020, which also indicated that the U.S. Navy named the submarine CLAWS. This “top-secret” project was disclosed very little detail except for the fact that it will use sensors and algorithms to independently perform complex tasks.

It is expected that the CLAWS will be installed on a new robotic submarine class Orca has 12 torpedo tubes and developed for the Navy by Boeing. Over the next few years the company will develop and test four ultralarge unmanned ship Orca (XLUUV) on the basis of its Autonomous Echo Voyager that can operate at sea for several months at a time.

Autonomous submarines already exist, and they can perform tasks without human assistance. However, they are not very “smart” and have limited functionality. Anything more complex than a simple task positioning, will require the intervention of a human operator via a remote communication line. The new submarines will have a much higher level of artificial intelligence and therefore will be able to perform a wider range of functions without human controller.