In the United States died of the patient infected with coronavirus

В США умер больной, зараженный коронавирусом

On Saturday, February 29, in the United States was recorded the first death from the coronavirus COVID-19. This is reported by ABC News and The Daily Best, citing the health Department of WA.

The number of confirmed cases of coronavirus in the U.S. reached more than 60 people.

Other details are not currently disclosed.

Note, in the United States began to conduct the first clinical study of antivirals on the man who picked up the coronavirus on the cruise liner Diamond Princess in Japan.

We will remind, today from the coronavirus in the world have died 2941 people. The number of cases reached 85 983 people. More than 39 thousand people were recovered.

As reported by “FACTS”, Iran became the second country in the world, after China, with the highest mortality rate from coronavirus. Except for China, cases of coronavirus have already been identified in 52 countries.

