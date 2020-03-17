In the United States first introduced a vaccine against coronavirus volunteers

By Maria Batterburyon in News

In the United States first introduced people a vaccine against coronavirus. Its got four volunteers, who themselves expressed a desire to test the drug on himself.

About it reports AP. The experiment was conducted by researchers at Washington research Institute, Kaiser Permanente in Seattle.

“Now we are a team of coronavirus. Everyone wants to do everything possible in this emergency situation,” said study leader Dr. Lisa Jackson.

Also about participation in vaccine trials, and told one of the volunteers, Jennifer Haller from Seattle. ”

Author

В США впервые ввели вакцину против коронавируса добровольцам

Vic Dougan

Share Button
Maria Batterbury

Maria has been a reporter on the news desk since 2013. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Nizh Telegram, Maria worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella. To get in touch, contact me through my [email protected] 1-800-268-7116
Previous Article
Next Article