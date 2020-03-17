In the United States first introduced a vaccine against coronavirus volunteers

In the United States first introduced people a vaccine against coronavirus. Its got four volunteers, who themselves expressed a desire to test the drug on himself.

About it reports AP. The experiment was conducted by researchers at Washington research Institute, Kaiser Permanente in Seattle.

“Now we are a team of coronavirus. Everyone wants to do everything possible in this emergency situation,” said study leader Dr. Lisa Jackson.

Also about participation in vaccine trials, and told one of the volunteers, Jennifer Haller from Seattle. ”

