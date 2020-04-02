In the United States for a week remained without work for more than 6 million people

In the US the second week in a row there was a record increase in the number of applications for unemployment benefits. The number of applicants for benefits Americans had already exceeded 6.6 million people.

This is evidenced by published on Thursday data U.S. Department of labor, writes Reuters.

A week earlier, the number of applications amounted to 3.28 million.

Quarantine in one way or another touched almost 80% of Americans, therefore the number of people seeking assistance from the government is unprecedented. It exceeds the highs of the recession of 2007-2009, when it was lost 8.7 million jobs.

This is partly due to the approved government a package of economic assistance in the amount of $2.2 trillion. For the calculation of payments provided for in this law, the Federal government requires employees to apply for benefits. In addition, to qualify for money from the government can now self-employed and freelancers.

Also increased the amount of the benefit. It will be up to $ 600 per week, equivalent to 15 dollars per hour for a 40-hour day, and it will pay up to four months. For comparison: at the beginning of the year, the average benefit amount was approximately $ 385 per month, as set by the government minimum wage – about $ 7.25 per hour.

Before the pandemic has overtaken US, the unemployment rate was 3.5% of the labour force. The rough estimate of analysts JPMorgan Funds, the current crisis could result in the loss of more than 16 million jobs. This will trigger a jump in unemployment to 12.5%, which will be the highest level since the great depression.