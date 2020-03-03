In the United States found a replacement in the world the most popular source of “green” energy

In 2019 wind turbines for the first time in history the US produced more electricity than hydropower, which are the most popular in the world of “green” energy source.

It is reported by the energy information Administration of the United States, which published the final data on the structure of the energy balance for 2019. Energy noted that the proportion of wind in the energy mix of countries over time will increase and by 2030 could reach 20%.

Wind energy surpassed hydropower for the first time in the history of the country due to the continued growth of the sector in the last decade. During 2019 wind farms developed 300 million MWh of energy, which is 26 million MWh more than the hydropower plants.

At the end of 2019, the US has installed 103 GW of wind power plants, of which 77% launched in the last ten years. Total hydropower capacity reached 80 GW.

On the assessment of the EIA, by 2030 the share of wind in total electricity generation will reach 20%. This will be possible through investments of $62 billion that will be invested in the industry in the next few years.

Informed Free Press wrote that in the list of the most popular sources of renewable energy the world by the end of 2018 included hydropower, wind energy, solar energy, bioenergy and geothermal energy.

Be in the “green” trend: keep an eye on our news in the Telegram

Author

Alex Schuhart