In the United States from the coronavirus died a famous country musician (video)

In the United States after actor mark bloom caused by coronavirus complications died the famous country musician, winner of “Grammy” by Joe Diffie. He was 61 years old.

According to the publication People, Diffie declared that he had tested positive for the coronavirus, two days before his death. “I am under the care of medical staff and are currently receiving treatment after a positive test result for coronavirus… We want to remind the public and all my fans to be vigilant and cautious during this pandemic,” he wrote in social networks.

Diffie were the most popular in 90-e years. During this period, more than 20 songs of the musician was in the main top ten country hits USA.

