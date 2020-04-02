In the United States from the coronavirus died a month and a half baby

In the US, where the number of people infected with coronavirus has already exceeded 211 thousand people, from COVID-19 died a month and a half baby. Death was recorded in Connecticut. The baby became the youngest victim of the coronavirus in the world.

“It is with deep sadness we can now confirm the first death of a child in Connecticut, associated with COVID-19. A newborn at the age of six weeks in the area of Hartford was taken unconscious to the hospital at the end of last week, to bring him back to life failed,” he wrote on Twitter the Governor of the state Ned Lamont.

He also added that the death of an infant underscores the importance of observing the rules of quarantine — stay home and keep your distance. “Your life and the lives of others literally depend on it, the Virus relentlessly attacks the fragile”, — he wrote.

