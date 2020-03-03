In the United States has voiced a severe condition of lifting the sanctions against Russia

American sanctions against Russia, introduced in connection with the annexation of Crimea, will operate until the Rssii will not leave the Peninsula. This was stated by the U.S. permanent representative to the OSCE James Gilmore.

At the briefing Gilmore mentioned the next, the sixth, the anniversary of the annexation of Crimea by Russia, and also shared what will be the response policy of the United States.

“With regard to U.S. policy, then we will leave in force the sanctions imposed over the Crimea. And also continue to apply the individual sanctions imposed over events in Eastern Ukraine. And we declare that we will never give up the sanctions because of the Crimea, while they (Russia) will not withdraw from the Crimea. We’re going to keep our sanctions, imposed over Eastern Ukraine. These are important steps, we take such diplomatic action to defend what is right, “explained Gilmore.

The United States continues to insist that Russia had violated the Helsinki agreement in 1975, when he invaded Eastern Ukraine and annexed Crimea.

“I would like to acknowledge the terrible situation in Crimea. There are reports that the indigenous population — the Crimean Tatars are under severe pressure: they are arrested, imprisoned, there are reports of torture. Independent media in Crimea are blocked. This is a violation of the principles of the Helsinki accords, the OSCE intends to defend, “added Gilmore.

Recall that in the occupied Crimea recognized that US sanctions are working and hurting the region’s economy. Sanctions were imposed in March 2014 and were renewed every year.

We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter