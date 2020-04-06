In the United States infected with the coronavirus spouse died in one day

In the US, the husband and wife Stuart Baker and Adrian Baker, have been married for 51 years, died on the same day within six minutes due to coronavirus infection. This was reported by their son buddy Baker on his Twitter page.

According to the man, his 74-year-old father and 72-year-old mother died on March 29. He noted that the couple had good health, but last month they diagnosed mild pneumonia. Subsequently, they began to feel worse, in the hospital they discovered coronavirus infection.

Stuart and Adrian hooked up to artificial lung ventilation (ALV). They were in the same ward.

When their condition deteriorated, relatives of the spouses decided to disconnect them from the ventilator.

United States — the first in the world in the number of infected with coronavirus, the number is more than 335 thousand. Died from infection 9.5 thousand people, recovered more than 17 thousand.