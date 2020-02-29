In the United States recorded the first death from coronavirus

By Maria Batterbury

The Department of king County in Washington state (USA) recorded the first death from coronavirus COVID-2019.

This was reported by ABC News and The Daily Best. Other details are currently not given. Information about the victim is also yet.

Previously, the Centre for control and prevention (CDC) reported that the number of confirmed cases of coronavirus in the U.S. reached more than 60 people.

According to Reuters, the administration trump is considering the introduction of restrictions on entry at the border with Mexico because of the threat of coronavirus.

Marina Pogorilko

