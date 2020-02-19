In the United States shot a 20-year-old rapper Pop Smoke.

As the portal TMZ, two unidentified men in masks broke into the house in the Hollywood hills, fired several shots and then fled the scene.

Hip-hop artist was taken to the hospital, but doctors were unable to save him. To identify and detain the attackers also failed.

It is assumed that the musician had rented the home of actor and producer Edwin Arroyave who is the owner of the premises.

Last year Pop Smoke released the album Meet the Woo. Its updated version – Meet The Woo 2 was released on 7 February 2020. Among the most famous hits of rapper — Dior, Welcome To The Party and Christopher Walking.

We will remind, last year in Los Angeles shot and killed rapper Nipsey Hussle.