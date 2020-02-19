In the United States shot a 20-year-old rapper Pop Smoke

By Maria Batterburyon in Entertainment

В США застрелили 20-летнего рэпера Pop Smoke

In the United States shot a 20-year-old rapper Pop Smoke.

As the portal TMZ, two unidentified men in masks broke into the house in the Hollywood hills, fired several shots and then fled the scene.

Hip-hop artist was taken to the hospital, but doctors were unable to save him. To identify and detain the attackers also failed.

It is assumed that the musician had rented the home of actor and producer Edwin Arroyave who is the owner of the premises.

Last year Pop Smoke released the album Meet the Woo. Its updated version – Meet The Woo 2 was released on 7 February 2020. Among the most famous hits of rapper — Dior, Welcome To The Party and Christopher Walking.

We will remind, last year in Los Angeles shot and killed rapper Nipsey Hussle.

Share Button
Maria Batterbury

Maria has been a reporter on the news desk since 2013. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Nizh Telegram, Maria worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella. To get in touch, contact me through my [email protected] 1-800-268-7116
Previous Article
Next Article