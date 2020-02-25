In the United States started talking about sanctions against Putin

In the US, the leaders of the Democrats in the Senate demanded to enter personal sanctions against Russian President Vladimir Putin. Sanctions senators want to punish Putin for his attempts to interfere in the American elections in 2020.

The senators believe that in addition to the sanctions against Russia and its economy it is time to introduce and personalized responsibility.

“I should have sent accurate, powerful and unambiguous message to President Putin. The United States quickly and decisively answer the ongoing intervention of Russian authorities and their puppets in elections. The United States will be forced to pay a high price in both economic and political, for such intervention, “—said in a letter to senators, which leads the New York Daily News.

The letter was signed by senators Chuck Schumer, Bob Menendez and Sherrod brown. The message is addressed to US Secretary of state, Mike Pompeo and Minister of Finance Steven Mnuchin.

“We strongly urge you to impose sanctions on the government of the Russian Federation and all Russian entities accused of meddling in elections, and also to those who act on behalf of the authorities of the Russian Federation or financial supports attempts to interfere in the elections“, — said in the letter.

We will remind, in the USA on 20 February was again rigidly raised the question about the possibility of Russian interference in the presidential election. Was voiced by the us intelligence that in 2020 Russia is trying to contribute to the re-election of Donald trump for a second term.

