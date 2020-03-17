In the United States started the production of tires Nokian Tyres

The plant of Nokian Tyres, which is located in Dayton, Tennessee, has started production of commercial tyres.

About it reports a press-service of the company. The company will produce products for the American market.

The new Nokian Tyres plant in USA

Production complex with an area of over 77 thousand m2 is one of the most modern facilities in the industry.

Production complex with an area of over 77 thousand m2 is one of the most modern in the industry

The Foundation of the plant was laid in September 2017, and the official opening ceremony was held in October last year. This is the third plant of the company after companies in Nokia and Vsevolozhsk.

The Foundation of the plant was laid in September 2017

Commencement of commercial production in the U.S. is one of the main events for Nokian Tyres this year. The new plant will help double sales of tires of Nokian Tyres in the region.

The first test tire was manufactured at the new plant of Nokian Tyres on 1 July 2019

Later in 2020, the company will launch an office building, which will operate on solar energy. In it are located the offices, meeting rooms, a Wellness center for employees and even a sauna. The complex also placed the automated warehouse for storage of up to 600 thousand tyres.

The new Nokian Tyres plant in USA

As reported earlier, a Free Press, Nokian Tyres presented a new model of winter friction tires.

