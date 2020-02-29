In the United States stepfather-a pedophile has kidnapped the stepdaughter and forced to bear him 9 children

In the USA ended with the trial of the stepfather-a pedophile who has kidnapped the stepdaughter and held in prison for almost 20 years.

In the process, the man was sentenced to life in prison, reports Fox News.

The website of the TV channel reminds, that the man took away 12-year-old girl from home in order to avenge her mother, who broke up with him.

He then kept another child in captivity for 19 years. During this time they had nine children, two of whom were born before she was 18 years old.

The girl managed to escape when she was in Mexico. After that, the prisoner went to the Consulate General of the United States.

The man forced the stepdaughter to hide his identity, including the use of multiple aliases, dye her hair and wear glasses.

He also beat and abused their children.

