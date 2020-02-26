In the United States tried to undermine the car near the Pentagon

In the United States near the Pentagon and the accident occurred. It is known that man has tried to undermine the car. About it reports Reuters.

It is reported that the suspect’s name is Matthew Richardson, 19 years old. He was arrested Monday in the Parking lot of the Pentagon.

Also a law enforcement officer saw Richardson standing next to the car, trying to use a lighter piece of fabric inserted into a gas tank After the officer approached Richardson, the defendant allegedly told him that he was going to blow up this car.

According to court documents, the car owner is military and not familiar with Richardson.